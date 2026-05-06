'Jahan Sir Jhuka, Wahan Sukoon Mila': Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam Amid SC/ST Case Filed By Smriti Mandhana's Childhood Friend

Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam Ji Temple Amid SC/ST Case Filed by Smriti Mandhana's Childhood Friend |

A case has been filed against singer and composer Palash Muchhal in Maharashtra’s Sangli, with charges of cheating and caste-based abuse. The complaint was lodged by Vignyan Mane, a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who is Palash’s ex. Amid the ongoing controversy, Palash shared a photo on social media of his visit to Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji temple.

Palash uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram handle where he is seen bowing in front of the deity. The singer captioned his post, "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila." He added, "Khatu Shyam Ji – Salasar Balaji – Jeevan Mata Ji." The singer turned off the comments section to avoid any controversial reactions.

SC/ST Case Filed Against Palash Muchhal In Sangli

A case has been registered against singer and composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli, Maharashtra, under charges including cheating and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint has been filed by Vignyan Mane, a social worker and childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s former fiance, alleging financial cheating and caste-based abusive remarks during their dealings related to a film project.

As per the complaint, Mane has accused Palash of taking Rs. 25 lakh for a film investment and later failing to return the money, along with allegedly making derogatory caste-related comments during a meeting in Sangli. Police have begun investigation and teams have been dispatched in connection with the case.

The complainant said in the statement, "On November 22, 2025, when he was in Sangli, I, along with my friends, met him in person. During this meeting, we realised that we had been deceived. At the same time, he made deeply offensive and casteist remarks about a particular community, which I have detailed in my FIR, as they are not appropriate to repeat publicly," as per NDTV.