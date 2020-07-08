Jacqueline Fernandez says yoga helps her deal with anxiety

New Delhi: Throwing light on how yoga helps in keeping the mind healthy, actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday posted a video of herself performing different yoga asanas and giving major fitness motivation to her fans.

The 'Kick' actor took to Instagram to post the video where she is seen acing some of the toughest Yoga moves. In the video, Jacqueline is seen donning a black coloured yoga pants with a pink and grey coloured sports bra.