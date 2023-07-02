Jacqueline Fernandez Buys New House In Bandra: Cheapest Apartment In This Pali Hill Property Costs ₹12 Crore

Jacqueline Fernandez | Instagram

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly bought a new house in Bandra, Mumbai. A video of the luxurious property in one of the plush localities of Mumbai has surfaced on social media.

Jacqueline's new house is located in Pali Hill's Navroze. Reportedly, the residential complex has 3BHK and 4BHK apartments. The basic house option starts at 1119 sq ft and goes up to 2557 sq ft carpet area.

Also, the cheapest residential option the complex offers costs Rs 12 crore.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the complex on Instagram with the caption, "Ohhoo where's the pawriii!! 💗 Miss Fernandez is definitely in her boss lady era!! Buys a luxury home in Bandra." However, it is still unclear if Jacqueline has moved into her new apartment.

Over the last few months, Jacqueline has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and her personal life and choices have been a subject of massive public scrutiny.

Recently the Murder 2 actress was in the news for the most absurd reason, possible. Whatever may have been the logic or reasoning behind the concerned move, the actress changed the spelling of her name on Instagram, which became the cause for her getting unnecessarily and relentlessly trolled by netizens.

Upcoming projects

The actress will next be seen in Fateh opposite Sonu Sood and in Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her kitty.

