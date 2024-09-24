 Jackky Bhagnani Accuses Ali Abbas Zafar Of Criminal Conspiracy, Hijacking BMCM Production: 'Budget Increased From ₹125 Cr To ₹154 Cr'
Producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have filed a complaint against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar of misappropriation of funds.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, who own the production house, Pooja Entertainment, recently filed a complaint against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar of misappropriation of funds and criminal conspiracy. This comes after Ali and Mission Raniganj director Tinu Desai accused the Bhagnanis of non-payment of dues and filed a complaint with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) against them.

According to Indian Express, Vashu stated that Ali and his business partners 'slowly and systematically' entrapped the Bhagnanis 'in their criminal conspiracy.' The police complaint notes that Zafar took control over the production of BMCM, seeking director, writer, and producer credits for the film.

However, Vashu claimed that Zafar “systematically started to show their true colours and started withholding/suppressing material information,” and he started operating in an "opaque manner." He also went over budget by 6 crore without any prior consent of Pooja Entertainment. The complaint was filed at Bandra Police Station on September 2, 2024.

The report further claimed Zafar had "hijacked and taken over the entire production," including having Madhuri Dixit play an officer in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to add good value. Later, the Bhagnanis learnt that the production code exceeded by Rs 15 crore and it was without any prior consent

The initial budget for BMCM was estimated at Rs 125 crore, which later escalated to Rs 154 crore with Bhagnani’s approval. The UAE leg, managed by Ali, was expected to cost Rs 23 crore but exceeded by Rs 6 crore and periodic updates or proper accounting were provided, thus "it is evident that there has been major siphoning of funds and mismanagement at the behest of the accused."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead.

