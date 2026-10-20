Jackie Shroff Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Attack On Son Tiger Shroff, Attends Bappi Lahiri Marg Naming Ceremony In Mumbai—VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Bollywood star Jackie Shroff made his first public appearance following the attack on his son, actor Tiger Shroff.

The actor was seen attending the naming and unveiling ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai.

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The actor was present at the event held in honour of legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. The road has been named after the late musician, who lived in the locality for 45 years, in recognition of his association with the area and his contribution to Indian music.

Actors Poonam Dhillon, Suniel Shetty, Sharad Kelkar and Gulshan Grover were also among those who attended the ceremony.

Jackie Shroff was seen wearing a white outfit at the event. His appearance came in the wake of the firing incident involving his son, Tiger Shroff, which has shook the industry.

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For the uninitiated, the firing incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the car carrying Tiger Shroff.

The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving after a football-related outing.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor's house to check upon his whereabouts.

Read Also How Tiger Shroff Escaped Firing Attack By Moving Back In His Seat As Bullets Tore Through Car

Earlier strongly condemning the incident, Eknath Shinde, had described it as deeply concerning and assured that those responsible would face strict action.

He said he had spoken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who has formed strong teams to track down and apprehend the accused.

“Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government. There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared,” Eknath Shinde said while interacting with the media.

The firing incident is under investigation by Mumbai Police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)