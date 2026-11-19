Jackie Shroff, Esha Gupta & Singer Bismil Join Delhi CM Rekha Gupta In Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign, Urge Citizens To Protect Environment | Watch | X / PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thusday called for collective public participation in keeping the national capital clean and protecting the Yamuna, saying that cleanliness was not merely the government's responsibility but a duty shared by every citizen.

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Actor Jackie Shroff, actress Esha Gupta and singer Bismil also joined the Yamuna cleanliness campaign, urging people to take responsibility for waste management and leave behind a cleaner environment for future generations.

Addressing the campaign, Delhi CM said the initiative was not limited to the Munak Canal but concerned the entire city and the Yamuna, which she described as the "Mother Yamuna". She stressed that citizens must ensure that public spaces and venues are cleaned after festivals and cultural celebrations.

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"This is not just about the Munak Canal; it concerns the entirety of Delhi, and our Mother Yamuna. It is about the cleanliness of the city and making it green. Since Delhi belongs to us, it is our collective responsibility," the Chief Minister said.

She further said that while people celebrate festivals rooted in their faith and observe cultural traditions on a grand scale, they must also take responsibility for cleaning the city and the venues after the celebrations conclude.

"When we celebrate festivals rooted in our faith and observe our cultural traditions with grandeur, it becomes our duty to ensure that, once these events conclude, we clean up the city and the venues where they were held," Delhi CM said.

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Highlighting the importance of public participation, she said the government would continue to contribute to the cleanliness efforts, but people's involvement would provide greater momentum to the campaign.

"While the government will certainly do its part, public participation adds significant momentum and strength to these efforts, helping to keep the city clean," she said.

She also noted the participation of schoolchildren and celebrities in the campaign, saying their presence conveyed the importance of collective action.

"Many schoolchildren have joined us, and various celebrities are here as well, all conveying that by coming together and working in unison, we can make this city and this country green and pristine," she added.

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Actor Jackie Shroff, who participated in the campaign, said environmental protection required action from everyone and could not be achieved through discussions alone. He urged people to contribute towards creating a better environment for children.

"What we're doing is good, and it is for everyone. It would be wonderful if more people took action. Just talking about it isn't enough; it is everyone’s duty," Shroff said.

Emphasising the need to protect the environment for future generations, he said, "The lives of the children are what matter most. Leave behind a legacy for them, leave behind greenery, love, and affection. Ensure clean air, clean water, and less poison in the mind."

Actress Esha Gupta also urged citizens, particularly children and young people, to think before throwing waste in public places. She said environmental protection and cleanliness must be treated as a shared responsibility.

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"I would like everyone, every child, every young person, and all of us, to pause and reflect before discarding waste. We must remember that this is our Earth, our country, and our future; this same awareness should guide us when we pick up litter," Gupta said.

Agreeing with the Chief Minister's appeal for public participation, she said the responsibility of keeping the country clean rested with every citizen and not just the government.

"Furthermore, as CM pointed out, this is not solely the responsibility of the government. It is a collective responsibility that rests with all of us, for the sake of our nation," she added.

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Singer Bismil welcomed the participation of the Delhi government, Bhamla Foundation and Modern School in the initiative, saying citizens also had an important role to play in maintaining cleanliness.

"It's wonderful that our Chief Minister, the Bhamla Foundation, and Modern School have all come together to lead this initiative. It is the government’s responsibility, but as citizens, it is also our duty to manage our waste properly and keep our Delhi clean. After all, it’s our Delhi," he said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)