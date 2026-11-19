Delhi HC Stays Lokpal Proceedings Against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh Over Alleged NPC Promotion Irregularities |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh over allegations of irregularities in promotions at the National Productivity Council (NPC).

A Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Renu Bhatnagar passed the order on a petition filed by Singh, challenging the Lokpal's decision to initiate fresh proceedings against him under Section 20(3) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

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Singh has challenged the Lokpal’s orders dated March 4, 2025, and October 26, 2026, along with the consequential notice dated October 28, 2026, contending that the proceedings are legally unsustainable and contrary to the High Court’s earlier judgment in the matter.

In his petition, the Defence Secretary has alleged that the complaint does not disclose any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He has also relied on the CBI’s preliminary inquiry report, which, according to him, found the allegations against him unsubstantiated.

The complaint concerns alleged procedural irregularities in promotions conducted by the NPC on March 28, 2023, to various Group A posts, including Deputy Director, Director Grade-II, Director Grade-I and Deputy Director General.

Singh has submitted that he had no role in constituting the Departmental Promotion Committees or conducting the promotions, as he assumed charge as Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) only on April 21, 2023, after the promotions had already taken place.

The complaint reportedly alleged that the promotion process was conducted in haste, candidates were given inadequate time for interviews, and arbitrary weightage was assigned to interview marks.

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Following the complaints, DPIIT constituted a high-powered committee to examine the alleged irregularities. The committee flagged certain procedural shortcomings and made recommendations, including reviewing the promotion process.

Singh has contended that he merely forwarded the committee’s report to the NPC’s Director General for placement before the Governing Body in accordance with the organisation’s service rules.

The Governing Body subsequently considered the matter at its February 26, 2024, meeting and decided against scrapping the promotions, while issuing directions to improve the promotion procedure in the future.

A major ground raised in the petition is that the High Court, in its November 28, 2025, judgment, had quashed the Lokpal’s earlier order dated January 6, 2025, and the consequential notice issued to the public servants.

The High Court had observed that the Lokpal was required to record the statutorily mandated prima facie satisfaction regarding the existence of an offence of corruption before proceeding under Section 20(3) of the Act. It had further held that allegations described as conduct “bordering on corruption” fell short of the statutory threshold.

Singh has alleged that the Lokpal’s fresh order does not comply with the legal requirements laid down in the earlier judgment and does not explain why the findings of the CBI’s preliminary inquiry have not been accepted.

He has also questioned the decision to initiate fresh proceedings through the same seven-member Lokpal Bench whose earlier order was set aside by the High Court.

The petition seeks quashing of the Lokpal’s orders dated March 4, 2025, and October 26, 2026, as well as the consequential notice dated October 28, 2026. Singh has also challenged the Lokpal’s decision rejecting his objection to the maintainability of the complaint and its jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The High Court has now stayed the Lokpal proceedings against Singh.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)