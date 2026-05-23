Jack Ryan: Ghost War On OTT- All About John Krasinski's Action Thriller Film

Jack Ryan: Ghost War |

Jack Ryan: Ghost War marks the return of John Krasinski as the iconic CIA analyst-turned-field operative Jack Ryan in a high-stakes political action thriller. The film serves as a continuation of the popular Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series. It is the sixth film and third reboot in the Jack Ryan series, produced by Sunday Night Productions and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. The film is based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by Tom Clancy.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War: Where to watch?

Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. ANI shared a video featuring John Krasinski and Michael Kelly against the backdrop of the Jack Ryan: Ghost War poster. The post was captioned, "While talking about his upcoming film ‘Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War', actor John Krasinski says, 'Growing up, I was a huge fan of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, even Ben, Chris, everybody that was a part of it... To be a part of this now is pretty surreal... Getting to do it as a long-form show was thrilling...'"

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On being introduced to the Jack Ryan franchise, he says, "It was very different than 'The Office', but I thought if I'm a good enough actor, I should be able to do these different things..."

Jack Ryan: Ghost War storyline

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, Ghost War follows Jack Ryan as he is pulled back into the dangerous world of espionage after an international covert mission uncovers a deadly conspiracy. The story revolves around a rogue black-ops unit and a global threat that forces Ryan to reunite with trusted CIA allies to stop a catastrophic attack. The film blends political intrigue, military action, and psychological tension, staying true to the classic Tom Clancy-style spy universe.

Alongside Krasinski, the movie stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Sienna Miller in key roles. Sienna Miller joins the franchise as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe, who partners with Ryan during the dangerous mission.