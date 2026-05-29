Jacinda Ardern Documentary 'Prime Minister' Wins Best Documentary At 2026 News & Documentary Emmy Awards | file pic

Washington DC: The documentary 'Prime Minister', based on former New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern's political journey, won the top honour at the 2026 News and Documentary Emmys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The awards ceremony for documentary winners was held at Jazz at Lincoln Centre's Frederick P Rose Hall, with comedian and actor Michael Ian Black hosting the event.

'Prime Minister', backed by HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films, received the award for best documentary.

The film chronicles Jacinda Ardern's rise to becoming New Zealand's 40th Prime Minister and offers a closer look at her leadership journey.

Emmy-winning documentarian and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard was recognised with a lifetime achievement honour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from the night's top prize, several documentaries were recognised across categories.

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'Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On' won the award for outstanding historical documentary, while 'Tiler Peck: Suspending Time' received the honour for outstanding arts and culture documentary.

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National Geographic's 'Secrets of the Penguins' bagged the award for outstanding nature documentary.

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The News & Documentary Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television journalism and documentary filmmaking, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)