Desert Warrior On OTT: Where To Watch Anthony Mackie's Historical Film Online?

Desert Warrior |

Desert Warrior is a historical action film directed by Rupert Wyatt. The film features Anthony Mackie as Hanzala in a lead role. It premiered at the Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2025, and was later released in theatres on April 24, 2026, receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film was made on a reported production budget of Rs 150 million, making it the most expensive film produced in Saudi Arabia.

Desert Warrior OTT streaming details

Desert Warrior is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The historical epic is set in 7th-century Arabia and centres on autonomy, sacrifice, and the pursuit of freedom. The screenplay for the film was written by David Self, Rupert Wyatt, and Erica Beeney. It is produced by Jeremy Bolt under the banners of MBC Studios, AGC Studios, JB Pictures, and Studio Mechanical.

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Desert Warrior storyline

Desert Warrior is a historical action saga located in 7th-century Arabia. The story centres on Princess Hind and her father, King Al-Numan, as they escape into the desert after opposing the merciless Sassanid Emperor Kisra, who insists she become his concubine. With the help of a renegade bandit, they struggle to endure and bring together feuding tribes for an extraordinary final battle.

Cast and characters

The film features Anthony Mackie as Hanzala, Sharlto Copley as Jalabzeen, Aiysha Hart as Princess Hind, Ghassan Massoud as King Numan, Sami Bouajila, Lamis Ammar, Géza Röhrig, Numan Acar as Ebn Wael, Ben Kingsley as Emperor Kisra, and Ramsey Faragallah as Ibn Qabisah, among others. The film was also screened at Saudi Arabia's 5th Red Sea International Film Festival on December 6 of the same year.