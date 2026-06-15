'Jab Kisi Ki Laash Niklegi Tab Samajh Aayega': Munawar Faruqui Urges People To Stop Trolling Pranit More Over ₹370 Biryani Row - VIDEO

Comedian Munawar Faruqui once again weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral Rs 370 biryani show incident, urging people to stop targeting those involved and move on from the issue.

For those unversed, the controversy began after a video from one of Pranit More's shows went viral on social media. During an audience interaction segment, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra made controversial remarks about a woman he had gone on a date with. Referring to a plate of chicken biryani that cost Rs 370, he suggested that he deserved a "return" on his spending, sparking outrage online.

The backlash escalated, leading to criticism of both Jangra and More. While Jangra later apologised and deactivated his social media accounts, More also issued an apology for the hurt caused by the incident.

Now, Munawar appealed to social media users to stop prolonging the outrage. Sharing a video on his Instagram story, the comedian acknowledged that problematic comments were made but stressed that the consequences had already been severe.

He said, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Uss ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit).”

Munawar further pointed out that those involved had already faced repercussions.

He added, "FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end)."

The comedian also warned against the dangers of relentless online harassment and urged people to consider the human impact of such situations.

Concluding his message, he said, “Unn logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop)."

The controversy has already had serious consequences. Himanshu Jangra, who was employed at Starvik Design, lost his job after the incident gained traction online. The company's founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, announced the decision through social media.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against Pranit More, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned both More and Jangra over the controversial remarks.