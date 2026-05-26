IU & Byeon Woo-Seok's Perfect Crown Faces OTT Removal Petition Amid Massive Backlash Over Showing 'Distorted History' Of South Korea

IU & Byeon Woo-Seok's Perfect Crown Faces OTT Removal Petition |

Will IU and Byeon Woo-seok's show Perfect Crown soon be removed from the OTT platform? A public petition demanding the removal of the show has been filed online following the growing outrage against it. The online petition has now surpassed 50,000 signatures.

On Tuesday morning, a petition titled "Request to Halt Broadcast and Remove Content Related to the Historically Distorting Drama Involved in the Northeast Project Controversy" crossed over 50,000 agreements on the National Assembly's online petition board, as per The Chosun. The petition was originally posted on May 22, 2026.

The petitioner accused Perfect Crown of portraying a "distorted history" of South Korea. The petition claimed that the drama featured "historical inaccuracies and directing choices seemingly influenced by another country's cultural agenda." It further urged authorities to take immediate action against the show. The petition stated, "The Korea Communications Standards Commission and relevant government agencies must immediately suspend the broadcast of this drama, which has committed several historical distortions and cultural infringement."

The petition seeks the complete removal of Perfect Crown from OTT platforms. It also calls for permanent sanctions against the broadcaster, alleging that the show damaged the nation's identity and cultural sovereignty. The petition will remain open until June 21, 2026. Since it crossed the 50,000-signature requirement within just four days, it can now reportedly be moved to the National Assembly's subcommittee.

One of the most heavily criticised moments of Perfect Crown is the coronation sequence featured in Episode 11. The scene shows Grand Prince Ian, played by , wearing a nine-tassel crown as chants of “Cheon-se, Cheon-se, Cheon-cheon-se” echo during his ascent to the throne on behalf of his young nephew. The sequence sparked backlash online, particularly among Chinese netizens, who interpreted it as evidence that Joseon functioned as a vassal state under China. Critics further accused the drama of unintentionally supporting China’s controversial Northeast Project narrative, with some viewers even demanding the show be taken down.

Perfect Crown Disney+ globally and on South Korean platform Wavve. However, the K-drama is still not officially available to watch in India on any OTT platform.