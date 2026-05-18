'I'm Ashamed Of…': IU & Byeon Woo-Seok Apologise After Perfect Crown Sparks Massive Backlash Over Depiction Of Korean History

IU & Byeon Woo-Seok Apologise After Perfect Crown Sparks Massive Backlash |

Perfect Crown has been embroiled in controversy over its portrayal of royal symbolism and sovereignty. Viewers alleged that certain scenes in the show depicted Korea as a subordinate state to China rather than an independent monarchy. Amid the ongoing backlash, the show’s lead stars, IU and Byeon Woo-seok, addressed the issue.

IU took to Instagram to apologise for hurting viewers’ sentiments. She wrote, "In the past few days, I carefully read each and every word left by many viewers. I feel very disappointed that I couldn't show my responsibility as the lead actor of the work and I feel very disappointed (as translated)." She further addressed concerns over the alleged “historical agony” depicted in Perfect Crown.

IU also clarified that the intention of the work was to "capture the imagination" based on their native history. The actress added that she should have "read and studied the scripts more carefully." IU wrote in her post, "I'm ashamed of not doing that (reading and studying script more carefully)." She further said, "Didn't get the sense of the problem properly beforehand. I'm sorry." She went on to thank fans for watching Perfect Crown, adding that she will always remember viewers’ valuable criticism and opinions.

Meanwhile, lead actor Byeon Woo-seok expressed that he had been "worried and concerned" about his work unintentionally causing harm. Before apologising to viewers and fans, he wrote, "I am writing this with a heavy heart to those who felt discomfort and concern because of the work." The actor admitted that he did not fully understand the historical context and meaning, and was therefore unaware of how it might be received by viewers. Following the backlash, he reflected that acting alone is not enough and that responsibility towards the overall message of a project is also necessary. Addressing fans and viewers of Perfect Crown, he said, "I sincerely apologize."

Perfect Crown is available for streaming on Netflix.