'It's Unacceptable': Baseer Ali's X Account Hacked; Bigg Boss 19 Fame Urges Fans To Ignore 'Nonsense' Tweets

Baseer Ali's X hacked |

Baseer Ali, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 19 and most recently seen on Splitsvilla 16, informed his fans on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, that his account on X had been hacked. In a statement, he revealed that several tweets were posted without his knowledge. Baseer further assured fans that he and his team are actively working to regain control and secure the account, urging everyone to disregard the recent unauthorized posts.

Baseer tweeted, "I just got to know that my account has been hacked." Bigg Boss 19 fame added, "My team called and informed me about tweets that were posted without my knowledge. I’ve just woken up to this and it’s unacceptable."

I just got to know that my account has been hacked.

My team called and informed me about tweets that were posted without my knowledge. I’ve just woken up to this and it’s unacceptable.



There’s been a login from Austria, likely through a VPN, and someone has gained unauthorized… pic.twitter.com/Hf29v5d9L8 — Baseer Ali (@Baseer_Bob) April 14, 2026

He further revealed that there was a login from Austria that is believed to be via VPN. Someone gained "unauthorized access" to his X account and posted "nonsense." Baseer even uploaded a screenshot that showed the login from Austria on April 14, 2026, at 11:17 am.

Baseer affirmed to his fans, "Working on securing everything right now. Please ignore any recent tweets." Hearing this, fans suggested Baseer even change his Instagram password, as the possibility of Instagram being compromised is also high.

A user then uploaded a tweet that was likely posted by the person who hacked Baseer's account. The tweet apologised to Farrhana fans for hurting them. The post said, "The entire Baseer fandom takes responsibility- we've learned from this and won't engage in any hate campaign again." It further wished all the best to Amaal Mallik and Farrhana for their music video, claiming to have loved it.

The above tweet was allegedly posted by the person who hacked Baseer’s account and has not yet been taken down by his team. Meanwhile, his fans have come out in support, claiming they sensed something was off as the post did not sound like him.