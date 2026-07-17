'It's More Like Aishwarya Rai's Jazbaa': Netizens React To Gal Gadot's Upcoming Action Thriller Film The Runner Trailer

The Runner is an upcoming action thriller film starring Gal Gadot in the lead role. The film also features Damian Lewis and Alfred Enoch in prominent roles. On Friday, July 17, 2026, the filmmaker released the first official trailer of The Runner. Soon after its release online, the trailer sparked excitement among viewers, with many drawing comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2015 film Jazbaa. Social media users pointed out similarities in the storylines, with some calling it “Hollywood’s version of Jazbaa”.

The Runner first official trailer released

The Runner, an upcoming British action thriller, is directed by Kevin Macdonald and written by Mark Gibson. The film will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2026. The makers have released the first trailer of the film on the streaming platform.

The trailer introduces Gal Gadot as a determined mother whose son is kidnapped. She is forced into a dangerous race against time after mysterious criminals demand that she complete a series of high-risk tasks to see her child alive. Packed with intense chase sequences, emotional moments and action-packed confrontations, the film promises a gripping survival thriller.

Netizens reaction

After the streaming platform shared the trailer, many fans were quick to notice that the plot closely resembles Jazbaa, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as lawyer Anuradha Verma. In the Sanjay Gupta-directed film, Anuradha’s daughter is kidnapped, and the kidnapper forces her to defend a convicted criminal in court to secure her child’s release. The film shows how she races against time to save her daughter.

Reacting to the trailer, several users took to Instagram to share their thoughts. One user wrote, “Is it a copy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jazbaa?”

Another commented, “Haha... nothing new... watch Jazbaa instead.” A few others joked, “Lol! Now Hollywood is copying Bollywood... itne bure din aa gaye kya.” Another user wrote, “Sounds very familiar to Jazbaa.”

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Runner stars Gal Gadot in the lead role alongside Damian Lewis, Alfred Enoch, Kenton Lloyd Morgan, and Rory Wilmot, among others. The trailer shows at an emotional story centred on a mother’s fight to save her child.

Gal Gadot in a new role

Gal Gadot, who is popular for playing Wonder Woman, also known as Diana Prince, in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League and other films. Her iconic character first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Israeli actress will now be seen in a new avatar as a strong mother who must race against time to save her son. The trailer showcases Gadot in an intense role as she fights to protect her child.