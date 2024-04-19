'It's Disgusting': Alia Bhatt REACTS To Viral Video Of Dog Beaten By Caretaker In Mumbai's Bandra, Demands Strict Punishment

Actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to a viral video of a woman ill-treating a pet dog on the streets. For those unversed, a video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which a female dog walker is seen abusing and beating a beagle on the footpath in Bandra.

In the video, the caretaker, clad in a green saree, can be seen hitting the dog with its leash. Several celebrities like Soha Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry took to their respective Instagram stories to share the video and urged the owner of the pet as well as authorities to take strict action against the woman.

Along with the video, Sophie wrote, "Update about the beautiful beagle Bira, who was cruelly beaten by this monster maid. I managed to get in touched with Parth and Shweta, who own the dog. Shweta told Malini Agarwal and me, she had never seen this video and was traumatised."

She added, "Parth told me it was 6-month-old. No idea what the truth is, but they are flying back from Dubai tomorrow (Friday). I confronted the maid in person too, who is shockingly still employed with them. Bira is now with Jehan Canine Centre. Hopefully, they sack this maid tomorrow and take care of Bira."

On Friday (April 19), Alia re-shared Sophie's post on her Instagram story and said strict action should be taken against those who think they can take out their frustration onto a pet. She called the act 'disgusting' and thanked Sophie for bringing the viral video to the notice of people as well as the owners of the pet.

"Next time you see someone do this to a dog/cat any pet or animal, just take a video and take it straight to the authorities. There has to has to has to be stronger stricter punishment for people thinking they can just take out their frustration and crap onto a pet," Alia wrote.

She added, "We have become so unbearably inhuman. It's just so disheartening and disgusting! Kudos to you my friend @sophiechoudry for being a responsible citizen and to all those out there doing the same."

The video was also shared by several users on X who demanded strict action against the woman.

Dog walker at #khar #bandra needs to be reported to the owner. pic.twitter.com/pqIfVAlKRF — majnu bhai (@DigitalAgarwal) April 18, 2024

In February 2024, Alia, who is an animal lover, had also reacted to the Thane pet dog assault case and said it is 'disheartening'. For the unawares, a video had gone viral on social media platforms in which two vet clinic staff were seen brutally beating a chow-chow pet dog.

The act was recorded on the CCTV camera installed inside Vetic Pet Clinic at Ghodbunder Road in Manpada, Thane. Netizens demanded strict action against the culprits after the heartbreaking video went viral.

Now, Alia reposted the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "This is very disheartening."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The actress is gearing up for the release of Jigra. The film also stars Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. The film was announced in August 2021, however, there has been no update on the film since then.