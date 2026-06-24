'It Was An Oversight': 83-Year-Old Anil Kumar Rastogi Says He Did NOT 'Ignore' PM Modi Before Receiving Padma Award

Veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient Anil Kumar Rastogi reacted to a viral video from the recent Padma Awards ceremony after some social media users claimed that he ignored Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event.

The clip, which has now gone viral, shows Rastogi walking towards the stage to receive his honour from President Droupadi Murmu. As he makes his way forward, Prime Minister Modi extends his hand towards him. However, Rastogi appears to pass by without noticing the gesture, leading to mixed reactions on social media.

As the video gained traction, several users interpreted the moment as a deliberate snub. The veteran actor now clarified that the incident was unintentional and happened because of his age.

Addressing the controversy on X, Rastogi wrote, "To those making fun of the incident, I would like to say that I am over 80 years old. It was an oversight caused by my age. I have great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and believe that he is the best choice to lead the country."

For all those making fun, I’m a man of 80+ years, this was an oversight on my part due to my age. I have huge respect for our PM and feel that he is the best choice we currently have for running the country! — Anil Kumar Rastogi (@AKRastogi) June 24, 2026

A Career Spanning Science and the Arts

Beyond his accomplishments in cinema and theatre, Rastogi has also built an impressive career in the field of science. He previously served as the Head of the Biochemistry Department at the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow, one of the premier institutes under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

While pursuing a successful scientific career, Rastogi simultaneously made a mark in the performing arts, earning recognition for his work on stage and screen.

More Than 75 Films and Hundreds of TV Appearances

Over the years, Rastogi has featured in more than 75 films, including acclaimed titles such as Ishaqzaade, Mulk, Raid and Thappad. He has also appeared in 14 web series and nearly 500 episodes of television shows.

The veteran performer has been part of 99 plays and has delivered close to 1,000 stage performances during his long and celebrated career.

Rastogi's work in art and culture has earned him several prestigious honours over the years. His accolades include the Yash Bharti Award (2017), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2023), the Pataliputra Lifetime Achievement Award (2024), the Abhyudaya International Shalaka Samman (2026), and the Kalidas Samman.