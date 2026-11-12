'It Still Hurts, But...': Babil Khan Says He Has Learnt To Detach From Negativity After Massive Trolling Over Viral Videos

Actor Babil Khan opened up about facing social media trolling for his emotional nature and revealed that it no longer affects him the way it once did. The actor, who is often criticised online for being expressive, said he has learnt to detach himself from negativity while staying true to who he is.

In a recent conversation with Rachit Singh, Babil spoke about how people have judged his behaviour over the years, with some even labelling it as 'overacting'. Opening up on his six-year journey in the entertainment industry, the actor said he has reached a point where he no longer feels the need to change himself to please others.

Babil Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled For His Behaviour

Babil has faced criticism on several occasions for his reactions in public.

Talking about how he deals with such reactions now, Babil said he has learnt not to let people's opinions dictate his behaviour. He said, "I will be myself. I have faced a lot for being myself, but finally I don't care. It still hurts, but that power of hurt is very little. I still wear my heart on my sleeves. I can just understand my relationship with the hurt, have a detachment from the experience, and move forward."

The actor also addressed how his emotional nature is often mistaken for weakness. He pointed out that people assume he cannot handle difficult situations or endure hardships simply because he is expressive and emotional. However, Babil made it clear that being emotional does not mean he lacks strength.

For those unversed, in 2024, a video of the actor repeatedly apologising to a woman after accidentally photobombing her at an event went viral. While some appreciated his gesture, others called him 'fake' and 'pretentious'.

Addressing the incident, Babil explained that his reaction to 'stealing' someone's moment on the red carpet was "natural". He admitted that although his response came instinctively, he was also dealing with self-doubt and knew that people might perceive his behaviour as overacting.

In May 2025, another video of the actor breaking down while speaking about Bollywood went viral, attracting criticism. His team later clarified that his remarks had been taken out of context and that he was going through a difficult day.

About Babil Khan

Before stepping into acting, Babil worked as a camera assistant on his father Irrfan Khan's film Qarib Qarib Singlle. He made his acting debut in 2022 with Qala, which also starred Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

The film received positive reviews from critics and marked Babil's first major step into the acting world.

He has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.