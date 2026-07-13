'It Is The Greatest Happiness For Me': Imtiaz Ali Reacts To Daughter Ida Ali's Engagement, Says Krish Spoke To Him Before Proposing

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agarwal. The couple got engaged after a romantic proposal in Norway, and the filmmaker says the occasion has brought him immense happiness.

Speaking about the engagement, Imtiaz told Hindustan Times, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” He also revealed that Krish followed tradition before proposing to Ida. “Krish did speak to me before proposing to Ida.”

The proposal took place on July 1 against the scenic backdrop of Norway. Krish went down on one knee and proposed with a ring, creating a picture-perfect moment. On Sunday (July 12), Ida shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the memorable occasion.

No Wedding Plans Yet

While congratulations have been pouring in for the couple, conversations have naturally turned to their wedding plans. However, Imtiaz said he wants the couple to simply enjoy this phase of their lives. “I would rather not step in and let them enjoy their moment.”

Ida echoed her father's thoughts, saying the couple is not rushing into wedding preparations. "There are no wedding plans yet! Just enjoying the moment, like my dad said", she stated.

Who Is Krish Agarwal?

Krish Agarwal, 24, works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He has been in a long-term relationship with Ida Ali, who is 25 and an aspiring filmmaker. The couple shares a love for travelling and has often explored destinations together.

With their engagement now official, the couple is enjoying the celebrations before making any plans for their wedding.

About Ida Ali

Ida, 26, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker and writer. She first gained attention at the age of 17 after directing the short film Lift.

She later wrote the Amazon miniTV romantic drama Uljhe Hue and founded Refresh, a digital platform that focuses on youth perspectives and mental health. Ida has also delivered a TEDx Talk on pursuing creative dreams and studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.