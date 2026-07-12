Imtiaz Ali's 26-Year-Old Daughter Ida Ali Announces Engagement To Krish Agarwal, Flaunts Ring In Romantic Beach Video

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agarwal. The filmmaker and writer shared the happy news with her followers on Sunday (July 12) through a heartwarming social media post featuring a romantic beachside video.

The clip opens with a scenic view of a quiet beach surrounded by mountains. Ida then raises her hand to reveal her diamond engagement ring before covering her mouth with a smile, appearing both emotional and pleasantly surprised. Moments later, Krish joins her in the frame, and the couple poses for a selfie against the picturesque backdrop.

Sharing the special moment, Ida captioned the post, "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand," hinting at the date, time and location of the proposal.

In another post, she shared photos in which Krish is seen going down on his knee to propose to Ida. "Yes," she wrote in the caption and added a romantic song with it.

Take a look at her post here:

As soon as the announcement was made, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and celebrities. Main Vaapas Aaunga actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina weer amongst the first ones to congratulate the couple.

Sakshi Shivdasani, Orry, Manjari Fadnis, Aaliyah Kashyap and several other celebs also wished Ida and Krish on their new journey.

Who is Ida Ali?

Ida, 26, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker and writer. She first gained attention at the age of 17 after directing the short film Lift.

She later wrote the Amazon miniTV romantic drama Uljhe Hue and founded Refresh, a digital platform that focuses on youth perspectives and mental health. Ida has also delivered a TEDx Talk on pursuing creative dreams and studied filmmaking at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.

While not much is known publicly about Krish Agarwal, he has frequently appeared in Ida's social media posts over the years, where the couple often shared glimpses of their time together.

With the engagement now official, fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for the couple to share more details about their wedding plans.