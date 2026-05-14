'It Is Painful': Director RJ Balaji Gets Emotional, Apologises To Fans Amid Karuppu Release Delay; Watch Video

The delayed release of Karuppu left fans disappointed, and director-actor RJ Balaji visibly emotional. Amid confusion surrounding the film’s theatrical release, Balaji shared a video on Instagram, on Thursday, apologising to audiences and assuring them that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

The action drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan was originally scheduled to release worldwide on May 14. However, last-minute financial settlement issues involving the production side reportedly led to unexpected delays, forcing the cancellation of morning and noon shows across theatres. The situation led to frustration and backlash online from fans who had already made plans to watch the film.

In the emotional video, RJ Balaji appeared teary-eyed as he addressed viewers and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused. “I hope this is my last update,” he began before apologising to fans.

“I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You all had travelled from afar to watch the movie. We watch films to let go of our stress and the myriad of problems life throws at us. But you all shouldn't have experienced stress in going to watch a movie. I am very sorry,” he said.

Balaji further shared that he never expected such issues to arise ahead of the release and remained hopeful that the film would finally hit theatres by the evening shows. “I wanted Karuppu to release on May 14 and become a blockbuster. I was manifesting it. I am very hopeful,” he said while wiping away tears.

The filmmaker added, “It is painful, but God will remove all hurdles and the movie will release in the evening. We are all working towards it. Suriya sir has given so much for the film. Sorry that you all had to go through the stress, but it will be worth it. The film will be great. I believe in it.”

Soon after the video was posted, several fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

Meanwhile, those who had already booked tickets for the early shows of the film will get refunds.

Dear Guests,



The release of #Karuppu has been delayed due to unforeseen reasons.



Refund for 12:20 PM / 01:30 PM shows will be processed through the respective online booking platforms.



Offline tickets refund will happen at the box office counter. — Seven Screen's Cinemas (@7screenscinemas) May 14, 2026

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Trisha as the female lead, reuniting with Suriya after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi in important roles. RJ Balaji also appears in the film in a negative role.

The story revolves around a father-daughter duo fighting for justice while dealing with repeated delays in their court case. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Suriya’s character Saravanan enters the picture, with the film teasing him as an incarnation of Karuppusamy.