'It Has Become Frustrating': Sudha Chandran Raises Concern Over Mumbai Traffic, Says Poor Roads Are Affecting Work & Health

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran voiced her frustration over the worsening traffic and road conditions in Mumbai, especially in Madh Island, saying the situation is now beginning to impact both her professional commitments and personal well-being. A few days back, she shared a video on Instagram showing herself stuck in heavy traffic in Madh Island, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by commuters on a daily basis.

Speaking further about the issue, Chandran expressed how exhausting it has become to deal with the city’s infrastructure problems.

She told Hindustan Times, “Jab paani sar ke upar chala jata hai, tab chup nahi baith sakte. You wake up charged up to work, but due to the traffic, bad roads and mismanagement, you get so tired and annoyed by the time you reach on set. It deteriorates our physical health too. BP and thyroid level increases and stress reaches another level. It’s not easy to deal with it.”

Explaining her statement, the actress pointed out that what should be a normal workday often turns draining even before reaching the set. Long hours in traffic, coupled with poor road conditions, are not only affecting productivity but also taking a toll on people’s health.

Chandran also revealed that the situation has started affecting her work schedule. Despite being known for her punctuality, she admitted that delays have become unavoidable.

“As an actor, I never come late on set. But nowadays, due to the state of the roads, I reach half an hour or 45 minutes late, and it causes a very big loss to my producer. The work gets delayed, it causes a monetary loss and the stress also builds on your mind. You get choc-a-block so bad that you get stuck at one place for 20-25 minutes, and you don’t even have anywhere else to go to or take any alternative route. I returned to Madh Island after over a year, and nothing has changed,” she lashes out.

She further added, “Even if we understand that the construction work is happening, the problem is that there is no one present to regulate the traffic. There is no officer deputed and because of it, so many people, especially daily wage workers and technicians, lose their jobs. Nowadays, I don’t ask about my role but the shoot location while choosing work. The situation has become so dire. A lot of work I have to say no to because of the inconvenience of travel.”

While she acknowledged that development work is necessary, she stressed that better planning and execution are equally important.

“It’s a vicious circle, and all of us need to raise our voices as there is a level to have your patience tested.There are so many senior citizens, so many emergencies happening, how will people travel to where they need to? It’s time to wake up,” she said.

She concluded by adding, “I understand that development is important, but regulation is also important. You should give alternate options to keep things going, but there is none. If I am unable to travel, how will I work. As actors, we can’t dictate where the sets will be put up, it’s up to the producers. And they are putting so much of their money to make a project. But you can’t stay at home as on different levels, we are all daily wage workers. It has become frustrating.”

On the work front, Chandran was last seen in the show Noyontara.