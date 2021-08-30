'It gives me mad anxiety for real, so many bullies': Anusha Dandekar says she 'just can't watch' Bigg Boss OTT

Television presenter and model Anusha Dandekar on Sunday expressed her views on 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anusha said that she watch 20 minutes of the show as she has Voot now because of her show 'Supermodel of the Year'.

However, Anusha said that she couldn't watch 'Bigg Boss' because it gave her negative energy and vibes.

"I just watched 20 minutes of Bigg Boss because I have VOOT now because of Supermodel. I just have to say it gives me mad anxiety for real and so many bullies. My goodness. Like I just can't watch.. uff negative energy and vibes," she wrote.

Before the show began, Anusha had refuted rumours of her participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anusha had posted a short video and said, "Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. I don't know why they keep writing about it."

"I wanted to tell you all have a great day. Bye," she added.

"I am noooot going on Bigg Boss! Please stop writing about it (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

Karan Johar kickstarted 'Bigg Boss OTT' on August 8 for the first time ever, on Voot.

Meanwhile, Anusha was recently in news after her boyfriend Jason Shah reportedly removed all her photos from his social media account.

For those unversed, Jason, who has been a part of television shows such as 'Barrister Babu', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', and 'Chandrashekhar', was part of 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Anusha and Jason made their relationship official in April.

During the lockdown last year, Anusha had made headlines after she announced her break-up with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

On the work front, Anushka is currently filming with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman for second season of fashion reality show 'Supermodel of the Year'.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:03 PM IST