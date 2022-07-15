‘It felt like I knew these people’, says ‘Ghar Waapsi’ director Ruchir Arun

Bringing a coming-of-age millennial story of familial ties, friendship and ambition, Disney+ Hotstar presents its latest family drama, ‘Ghar Waapsi’.

Directed by two-time National award-winning director, Ruchir Arun, the slice-of-life drama is a light-hearted comedy watch. It revolves around the Dwivedi household in Indore following the homecoming of their beloved son.

The 6-episode long series stars Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Shrivastava, Vibha Chibber, Saad Bilgrami, and Anushka Sharma.

It has been produced by Dice Media, and Ashwin Suresh served as the showrunner in the series.

Ruchir Arun shares how the show’s characters penned by Tatsat Pandey and Bharat Misra, reminded him of his middle-class upbringing and the hopes and dreams associated with it.

“When I first heard the story of Ghar Waapsi, what leapt off the pages for me was the reality of the world the story was creating and the characters it had created. It felt like I knew these people. I felt like I was born in a house like the one in the story. I knew this father, this mother, the siblings. I knew the best friend, the mentor. I knew this city, and I knew this world. It was where I was born and I grew up. There was not a single note that was a lie,” he said.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on July 22 to be a part of the wholesome Dwivedi household and their hilarious journey towards self-discovery.

Read Also Akanksha Thakur and Anushka Kaushik spill the beans on their upcoming web series Ghar Waapsi