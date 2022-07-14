e-Paper Get App

Akanksha Thakur and Anushka Kaushik spill the beans on their upcoming web series Ghar Waapsi

Actresses open up about the show which will premiere on July 22

Updated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Pics: Instagram/akankshout & reel_anushka

Akanksha Thakur and Anushka Kaushik will soon be seen in Ghar Waapsi. The web series is helmed by Ruchir Arun and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 22. It also stars Vishal Vashishtha, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chibber and Saad Bilgrami. The Free Press Journal caught up with the two actresses for a quick chat.

Anushka Kaushik in a still from Ghar Waapsi

When asked Anushka about her camaraderie with the director Ruchir, she shares, “Honestly, I had seen his work, and on the sets, he was so particular about small details. He has a thing for adding little things to the scenes. His smallest of inputs make a lot of difference in a particular scene, but he never bombards you with his ideas. While doing scenes with Atul sir and Vibha ma’am, I felt as if I was at my own house. Ruchir gave me space, and I had to prove it.”

Akanksha Thakur in a still from Ghar Waapsi

On the other hand, Akanksha greenlit the project as she found the script very relatable. “There are a lot of people around me who have left their homes, but I stayed in Mumbai with my parents and three years back, I moved out to my own place so I could relate somewhere to the concept of Ghar Waapsi. There are a lot of stories about family but Ghar Waapsi has a fresh take,” she says.

Talking about her Ghar Waapsi moment in real life, Akanksha avers, “We were in the same city but due to lockdown, we couldn’t meet for a few months. When I used to go to my parents house, all the domestic chores used to be taken care of. I realised since I had to do everything on my own in my own home.”

