'It Feels Like I Am Going To The Olympics': Gondhal Director Santosh Davakhar On His Film Being Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2027

Santosh Davakhar On Gondhal At Oscars 2027 | Instagram

On Friday, the Film Federation of India announced that Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. The movie, which was released in 2025, was directed by Santosh Davakhar, and it was a critically acclaimed film. Davakhar, in an interview, opened up about his film going to the Oscars 2027 and stated that, for him, it feels like he is going to the Olympics.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Davakhar said, “It’s a really proud feeling. It’s the effort of my whole Gondhal team and great support from my family. It’s amazing to represent your country at an international level. It feels like I am going to the Olympics.”

Further talking about Gondhal, the filmmaker said he decided to make the film according to international taste. He stated that he wanted to compete at that level.

He revealed that at film festivals like Cannes, people have the perception about Indian cinema that the films are made around 'poverty and casteism'. “I personally feel I should represent our country’s rich heritage and culture. That’s why I decided to make Gondhal,” Davakhar added.

Davakhar further stated that he has gone through a lot of struggles, and it reflects in the characters of his film.

Gondhal To Release In Other Languages

Davakhar revealed that the film will be released soon in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. He stated that it is not a film that one should watch on OTT. The filmmaker said, “Pehla shot one take, 26 minutes ka hai. It will astonish you.”

Oscar Campaign For Gondhal

The filmmaker revealed that the preparations for the Oscar campaign have already started. Davakhar said that they have hired a social media team from Finland and media PR from Los Angeles. He revealed that the PR person has worked on 27 films that were nominated.

“It’s a big win for regional cinema. A Marathi film, after 11 years, is going for the Oscars,” he added.