'It Ended For Good': Splitsvilla 16 Wild Card Ruru Thakur Confirms Breakup With Yogesh Rawat- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16 Wild Card Ruru Thakur Confirms Breakup With Yogesh Rawat- Watch VIDEO |

Splitsvilla 16 wild card entrant Ruru Thakur opened up about her breakup in a recent LIVE session. She admitted she still regrets joining the show and spoke about the fallout of Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary’s relationship on the show. Reflecting on her own breakup, Ruru said, "It ended for the good."

Ruru In her recent live, Ruru read a fan's question that said, "Inka koi break up nahi hua hai, ye sab natak hai." Responding, Ruru said, "Ho gaya hai, khatam ho gaya hai." She further added, "and yeh koi deny karne wali baat nahi hai. It's actually ended. It ended for good."

She then addressed another question: "When will fans see her next together with Yogesh?" Wittingly, Ruru replied, "Abhi jab finale karte hain, jab sab ko bulayenge wapas, tab dekha jaega." She also spoke about breaking Akanksha and Yogesh's connection on Splitsvilla 16, admitting, "I still regret it, main kyun hi gayi."

The drama began when Ruru entered Splitsvilla 16 as a wild card contestant. According to Ruru and Yogesh, they had broken up a month before Yogesh joined the show. However, Ruru explained that she never got closure in their relationship, which is why she wanted to give it another chance. Seeing her ex return to the show while leaving everything else behind, Yogesh’s heart melted, and he dumped Akanksha to pair with Ruru in the finale.

Following this, Akanksha’s social media popularity surged, with fans taking her side and believing Yogesh wronged her. The tension escalated between Yogesh and Ruru in the outside world when Yogesh defended Sorab, while Ruru and Rushali slammed him for allegedly cheating on his ex, Appurva Rampal, with Niharika.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes air three days a week- Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Besides MTV, the episodes are also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.