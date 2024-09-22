 Ishq In The Air OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana's Series
Ishq In The Air OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana's Series

The romantic comedy series is directed by Tanmai Rastogi and Chiranjeevi Bajpai has written the series with Akshay Jhunjhunwala and Riya Poojary

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Ishq In The Air OTT Release Date | Trailer

Ishq in The Air is a romantic comedy series starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana in the lead roles. The series is directed by Tanmai Rastogi and Chiranjeevi Bajpai has written the series with Akshay Jhunjhunwala and Riya Poojary. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Ishq in The Air?

The romantic comedy series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. Shantanu Maheshwari shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Do cities, do alag opinions on love, kya Naman-Kavya ki love story mein add hoga jaika? ✨✈️aap bhi dekho - #IshqInTheAir, now streaming on Amazon MX Player, for FREE!"

Plot

Ishq in the Air tells the story of a carefree young man named Naman who accidentally meets an ambitious girl named Kavya and falls in love with her. However, things take an intense turn when Naman confesses his feelings to her and learns that Kavya doesn't believe in a relationship. The series reveals what happens next.

article-image

Cast and production of Ishq in the Air

The cast of the series includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Meherzan Mazda, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gandhali Jain, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Sanjeeva Vata, Vandana Joshi, Pranav Chadha, Neela Anil Mulhrrear and Nandini Sensharma, among others. It is produced by Sameer Gogate and Deepali Handa under BBC Studios Production.

