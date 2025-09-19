Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's Homebound Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The announcement was made by selection committee chairperson N Chandra on Friday (September 19).

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra revealed that 24 films across different Indian languages were in contention. "It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people. We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he said.

The 12-member selection committee included producers, directors, writers, editors, and journalists.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film tells the moving story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India, united by their dream of becoming police officers - a job that they believe will finally bring them the dignity and respect long denied to them.

The Free Press Journal's review of Homebound read, "It is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving."

"Neeraj Ghaywan, with the help of brilliant performances from Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, crafts a film that demands to be felt as much as it is watched. It may not be for everyone as it requires patience and an openness to step into the director's world. However, for those who do, Homebound will leave a lasting impact," it further read.

Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and it received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.