 Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIsha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry

Isha Malviya, a popular face on Laughter Chefs 3, has announced her exit from the show due to scheduling conflicts with an upcoming project. She clarified that no one is being replaced and hinted that her next venture could mark her "first big step" in the industry.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Isha Malviya | Instagram

Isha Malviya is one of the famous name of Laughter Chefs 3, bringing in the much-needed entertainment and drama in the show. But, it seems that she is no longer going to be a part of the show. Isha is reportedly quitting Laughter Chefs 3. But what is the reason behind her leaving the show?

Isha shared a voice note on her broadcast channel. In the same, the actress mentioned the reason behind her quitting Laughter Chefs. Debunking the replacement rumours, Isha said, "Guys itna tension mat lo Laughter Chefs wali news ke baad. Koi kisi ko replace nahi karta hai, nobody has been replaced (sic)."

Isha further stated that she is leaving Laughter Chefs because her dates are not matching with the dates of the show. I have something else lined up so because of that main nahi kar paa rahi (sic)," said Isha. She further continued saying that the reason her upcoming project, because of which she is leaving Laughter Chefs, could be her "first big step" in the industry. She further requested her fans to support her.

Will Isha Malviya Make Her Bollywood Debut?

FPJ Shorts
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns
Dixon Tech Shares Slide To 18-Month Low, Market Value Slips Below ₹70,000 Crore After Sharp Sell-Off
Dixon Tech Shares Slide To 18-Month Low, Market Value Slips Below ₹70,000 Crore After Sharp Sell-Off
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing

Isha will reportedly begin shooting for a major Bollywood film. However, the films details and the production house name is kept under the wraps. A source said to IANS, "Isha Malviya is expected to begin shooting for a big project soon. Preparations are already underway and if things fall into place this could mark her major Bollywood debut (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: 'Will Smoking In Slow Motion Still...', Ram Gopal Varma Excited For...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: 'Will Smoking In Slow Motion Still...', Ram Gopal Varma Excited For...

Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers,...

Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers,...

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist