Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry

Isha Malviya | Instagram

Isha Malviya is one of the famous name of Laughter Chefs 3, bringing in the much-needed entertainment and drama in the show. But, it seems that she is no longer going to be a part of the show. Isha is reportedly quitting Laughter Chefs 3. But what is the reason behind her leaving the show?

Isha shared a voice note on her broadcast channel. In the same, the actress mentioned the reason behind her quitting Laughter Chefs. Debunking the replacement rumours, Isha said, "Guys itna tension mat lo Laughter Chefs wali news ke baad. Koi kisi ko replace nahi karta hai, nobody has been replaced (sic)."

Isha further stated that she is leaving Laughter Chefs because her dates are not matching with the dates of the show. I have something else lined up so because of that main nahi kar paa rahi (sic)," said Isha. She further continued saying that the reason her upcoming project, because of which she is leaving Laughter Chefs, could be her "first big step" in the industry. She further requested her fans to support her.

Will Isha Malviya Make Her Bollywood Debut?

Isha will reportedly begin shooting for a major Bollywood film. However, the films details and the production house name is kept under the wraps. A source said to IANS, "Isha Malviya is expected to begin shooting for a big project soon. Preparations are already underway and if things fall into place this could mark her major Bollywood debut (sic)."