Isha Malviya Opens Up About Kissing Gurmeet Choudhary In Tum Mere Ho: 'It Was Not Difficult To Shoot Such Scenes'

Actors Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary opened up about filming a liplock scene for their upcoming romantic film, Tum Mere Ho. In an interview, they spoke about their experience shooting the kissing sequence, explaining how they approached the scene professionally while focusing on the emotions of their characters.

Directed by Ashish Panda, the film marks Isha's Bollywood debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23. The makers generated considerable interest with the film's first poster, which featured Isha and Gurmeet sharing a passionate kiss.

Isha Malviya Opens Up On The Scene

During a conversation with Zoom/Telly Talk India, Isha explained that the poster offers a glimpse into an important moment in the romantic story. She also revealed why the makers decided to introduce the film with the intimate image.

“The picture has been taken out of the scene. The moment is very interesting, as you will get to know how Akash and Tamanna meet after facing all the situations. We have not done a separate photoshoot for the poster. All have been taken from the shots. We decided to share the kissing poster first to create buzz and let people know that the 2000s romance is back.”

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The Bigg Boss 17 fame also spoke about her experience filming intimate scenes with Gurmeet. According to Isha, working with an experienced co-star and her own confidence helped her approach the scenes comfortably.

“It was not difficult to shoot such scenes with Gurmeet, as he is a wonderful actor and a human being. On the top of that, I managed to get successful only because of my confidence. I am confident enough to face any situation. Since I have entered the showbiz to work, I know its pros and cons. We don't come under the list of commoners, as we are actors. We do our job to entertain people.”

Gurmeet Choudhary on Shooting Intimate Scenes Professionally

Gurmeet, who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 18 years, said it is important to maintain a professional atmosphere on set while filming intimate sequences.

“I have been working in the industry for more than 18 years. I only know how to act in front of the camera. As actors, we ensure that everyone feels very comfortable while working on set. We shoot such scenes professionally. It is a part of our job. The most important thing of the film is the story. We just try to give justice to the emotions of characters,” he reportedly said.

About Tum Mere Ho

Apart from Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary, Tum Mere Ho features Shaan R Grover, Anushka Luhar, Romanch Mehta, Shreas Pardiwala, Shalini Kapoor, Nikhat Khan and Vikas Verma.

It is set to face competition at the box office from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer and Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.