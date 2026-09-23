Isha Koppikar Breaks Down After Seeking Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Video Shows Her Wiping Away Tears

Actress Isha Koppikar visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday (September 22) to seek blessings during Ganeshotsav. While several pictures and videos of her visit have surfaced online, one particular video has caught attention as the actress is seen getting emotional after her darshan.

In the video, Isha can be seen standing before Lalbaugcha Raja with folded hands. She appears overwhelmed with emotion and is seen wiping away tears after seeking blessings.

Take a look at her video here:

Isha’s emotional moment comes as several Bollywood celebrities have been making their way to the famous pandal. Last week, Ranveer Singh visited Lalbaugcha Raja and offered prayers. The actor arrived in a traditional white kurta-pyjama and was accompanied by heavy security.

A few days later, Shah Rukh Khan also visited the pandal with his family to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Other celebrities who have visited Lalbaugcha Raja this year include Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Sunny Leone, Ashnoor Kaur, Krystle D'Souza, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Ektaa Kapoor, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja.

Ganeshotsav is among Mumbai’s biggest annual celebrations, and Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of the most visited Ganpati pandals in the city, drawing thousands of devotees as well as celebrities during the festival.

Isha Koppikar’s personal life

On the personal front, Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang got married in November 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter, Rianna, in July 2014. They divorced in November 2023.

In 2019, Isha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. She was later appointed as the working president of the BJP’s women transport wing.

Isha Koppikar’s film career

Isha made her acting debut in 1997 with the Telugu film W/o V Vara Prasad. She went on to feature in several Hindi films, including Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Rudraksh, Hum Tum and Inteqam: The Perfect Game.

She was last seen in the 2024 Tamil science-fiction film Ayalaan. The actress has not announced her next project yet.