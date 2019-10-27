Is Ranveer Singh a fashion icon for John Cena?

Guess who’s the new Indian celebrity on John Cena’s Instagram? It’s our very own ‘Simba’, Ranveer Singh.
Wrestler and actor John Cena is known to have a huge Indian following. He also has a couple of favourite actors including Shah Rukh Khan. John Cena often gives a shout out to Indian celebrities.
John Cena has often posted about India, movies etc on his Instagram. A week ago, he also gave a shoutout to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.
John Cena on Saturday left his fans baffled as he shared Ranveer Singh’s picture on his Instagram.
Ranveer being the fashion icon he is, is wearing a printed half sleeve shirt. He teamed the colourful shirt with green tinted shades and is rocking his signature moustache.
Ranveer replied to the post in the comments section with John’s famous, "Can’t see me.’’
John Cena had also shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with army men. On the professional front, Ranveer is currently busy with his upcoming project Takht. He also recently wrapped the shoot of ‘83’ the biopic of Kapil Dev.
John Cena will be next seen in Fast and Furious 9.
