Is Ranveer Singh a fashion icon for John Cena?

Guess who’s the new Indian celebrity on John Cena’s Instagram? It’s our very own ‘Simba’, Ranveer Singh.

Wrestler and actor John Cena is known to have a huge Indian following. He also has a couple of favourite actors including Shah Rukh Khan. John Cena often gives a shout out to Indian celebrities.

John Cena has often posted about India, movies etc on his Instagram. A week ago, he also gave a shoutout to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.