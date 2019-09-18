John Cena posts a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput leaving netizens baffled

Wrestler and actor John Cena is known to have a huge Indian following. He also has a couple of favourite actors including Shah Rukh Khan. John Cena has often posted about India, movies etc on his Instagram. And suddenly, he has shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with army men.
John Cena does not share captions on his Instagram but his bio read, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”
Previously, John Cena had shared photos of Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma, and Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi during Gully Boy and also a meme of ‘Apna Time Aayega’.