Is Munna Bhai 3 On Cards? Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's Latest Video With Rajkumar Hirani Sparks Speculations (WATCH)

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's video has surfaced on social media which has led to speculations about the third installment of their hit franchise Munna Bhai. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai were well received by the audience.

On Thursday, a video went viral in which Sanjay Dutt is seen dressed as Munna Bhai character. He wore a short orange kurta and blue jeans. On the other hand, Arshad Warsi was seen wearing his iconic look of Circuit.

The video shows them entering a set and greeting each other. The actors are also seen sharing a 'jadoo ki jhappi'. Director Hirani is also spotted with them in the now-viral clip.

"And... we are back," Sanjay Dutt is heard saying in the video. Reportedly, they were shooting together at a hospital. However, it is not known what they were shooting for.

However, in one of his interviews with India Today a couple of months back, Arshad Warsi had expressed his uncertainty about Munna Bhai 3.

He said, "Munna Bhai 3 may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have directors, producers, actors to direct, produce and act in the film, but still it isn't happening. Rajkumar Hirani is insanely perfectionist. He has three amazing scripts with him, but there are some errors. Until he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won't start it. If you ask him, his answer will always be yes, he won't say no ever. He will say, 'I'm working on it... once the script is fixed, and I'm satisfied with it.' Once he passes that stage, he will begin."

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. introduced the lovable duo of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi). The movie was released in 2003. It was followed by the successful sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006, which also starred Vidya Balan.

