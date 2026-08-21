'Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant Again?': Netizens Question As VIRAL Gym Video Sparks Third-Child Speculation- Watch

'Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant Again?' | Varinder Chawla

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral on the internet, with fans speculating whether the actress is pregnant with her third child. Kareena was recently spotted outside a gym in Bandra, Mumbai, dressed in an all-black outfit. However, it was her visible belly that caught netizens' attention and sparked pregnancy rumours.

Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actress stepping out of the gym in a black T-shirt and pants while carrying her baby-blue Stanley tumbler. While several fans praised Kareena for maintaining her fitness routine during the monsoon, others began speculating about a possible third pregnancy.

One user commented, "3rd baby on the way." Another asked, "Kareena Kapoor pregnant again?" A third wrote, "Pregnant hai kya." One user even claimed, "Baby girl hone wali hai," while another asked, "Is she pregnant?"

Kareena Kapoor pregnant again? pic.twitter.com/1nYM3hSWDM — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) August 21, 2026

However, neither Kareena nor her husband, Saif Ali Khan, has confirmed the pregnancy rumours.

This is not the first time Kareena has faced third-pregnancy rumours. In 2022, when similar speculation surfaced, she dismissed the reports and said to Hindustan Times, "What do you mean 'is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?' Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!" Kareena also later quoted on her Instagram story joking that Saif has "already contributed way too much to the population of our country," appearing to dismiss the idea of having another child rather than express a desire for one.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. Their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021. The couple has often spoken about maintaining a balance between their professional commitments and family life, with Kareena continuing to work throughout motherhood. Saif and Kareena have also kept their children's lives relatively private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their family moments with fans.

Talking about their dating life, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan reportedly began seeing each other in 2007 while working together on Tashan. Their relationship soon became one of Bollywood's most talked-about romances, despite the couple maintaining a relatively private personal life. After dating for around five years, Kareena and Saif got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 16, 2012.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.