Is Jackie Chan Dead? Viral '1954-2026' Post On X Sparks Confusion; Here's The Truth Behind Death Hoax

Jackie Chan has become the latest celebrity to be targeted by an online death hoax, with a viral social media post falsely claiming that the legendary actor and martial artist had died. The rumour spread rapidly over the past 24 hours, prompting fans to share tributes and mourn the 72-year-old star.

The false claim was accompanied by a black-and-white image of Chan featuring the dates “1954-2026”. The post, which appeared to be created as a joke, reportedly garnered more than 8 million views. It also carried the message, "Jacki Chan had passed the age of 71 now he's 72, kung-fu legend."

Jacki Chan had passed the age of 71 now he’s 72, kung-fu legend. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/0WZGhSXl0F — Abdul (@kayoflagos001) September 28, 2026

However, the claim is false. A community note attached to the viral post identified it as a hoax and stated that Chan is "alive and active at age 72". Recent reports also confirm that the actor has continued to make public appearances.

As the fake reports spread across social media, several fans posted messages mourning Chan and remembering his contribution to cinema and martial arts. Others later expressed relief after learning that the reports were untrue.

Jackie Chan’s Recent Public Appearance

Chan was seen publicly in Singapore in July 2026 when he visited Pei Chun Public School. The appearance was announced by the Lim Family Foundation, with Chan meeting students and staff during the event on July 7.

More than 900 students and teachers reportedly welcomed the actor at the school, where he interacted with students and participated in activities.

Jackie Chan’s Upcoming Work

Meanwhile, Chan continues to be associated with several projects, including Rush Hour 4. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Chief Inspector Lee alongside Chris Tucker, who is set to return as James Carter.

However, the fourth instalment has faced delays. Reports earlier this year said the project was dealing with financing issues and negotiations over the lead actors’ compensation. Rush Hour 4 was reported to be in pre-production, with filming pushed to September 2026 at the earliest.