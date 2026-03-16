Is Falaq Naazz Accusing Ekta Kapoor Of Casting Actors Based On Kundali? Fans Speculate As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Makes Allegations On 'Hit Producer'

Is Falaq Naazz Accusing Ekta Kapoor Of Casting Actors Based On Kundali? |

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame television actress Falaq Naazz recently made serious allegations against a producer, claiming that astrology is being used as part of the casting process. On Sunday, the actress took to social media to warn aspiring actors about what she called a “new phase” in the industry. “Ab ek naya daur chalu hua hai, ab aapki janm kundali (birth chart) dekh kar aapko kaam diya jayega,” said Falaq. Recalling an incident, she added, “Ek bhot hit producer hain unke yaha pe aisa hota hai.” While she did not take any names, many social media users quickly speculated that she was referring to Ekta Kapoor.

In the video, Falaq Naazz claimed that the producer allegedly shows an actor’s kundali (birth chart) to a priest before beginning a project. The actress added that she has never worked with that producer, as she does not want to be involved in such practices. Falaq also stated that she has spent around 14–15 years in the industry and believes she has received work because of her acting skills, not because of her kundali.

Is Falaq Naazz accusing Ekta Kapoor of casting on the basis of kundali |

A user later shared Falaq’s video on a Reddit thread titled, “Ekta is casting actors based on Kundali right now... this woman gets on my nerve sometimes.” While Falaq did not name anyone, many online users speculated that she was referring to Ekta Kapoor. One user commented, “Is this why Ekta offered a role to Tanya Mittal? Maybe she has a strong kundli because genuinely I don't like whatever acting she is doing even for ads.” However, Falaq did not mention any names in her video. Another mentioned, "Even Iqbal Khan told once…that Ekta believes a lot in Kundli and those days actors were chosen depending on kundli and he laughingly said I wonder how I got in (sic)."

Falaq also expressed her strong disagreement with the alleged practice, questioning the idea of using astrology for casting decisions. “Kundali milake toh shaadiyan nahi chalti, tum show chalaoge? Seriously?” she said. The actress added that she would never want to be associated with such practices, stating, “I don’t want to be a part of whatever this is. I don’t want to be a part of this nonsense.”