Is Business Proposal Actress Kim Sejeong Getting Married? Piano Man's Wedding Announcement Sparks Confusion

Is Business Proposal Actress Kim Sejeong Getting Married? |

Is Business Proposal actress Kim Sejeong getting married? Many fans were left confused after Piano Man aka Kim Se-jeong’s agency, Romantic Factory, made a wedding announcement. The agency stated, "Piano Man will hold a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity girlfriend."

Piano Man aka Kim Se-jeong’s wedding is set to take place in a private ceremony on April 12, 2026, in Gangnam, Seoul. The statement revealed that Piano Man’s non-celebrity girlfriend is someone he has been dating for two years.

However, many mistakenly assumed that Piano Man Kim Se-jeong is the actress Kim Sejeong. In reality, they are two different individuals. A confused fan commented, "Oh my!! I thought it’s the actress sejeong!!" Another relieved fan tweeted, "I thought it was Kim Sejeong Gugudan."

Ahead of the wedding, Piano Man Kim Se-jeong told The Chosun, "Marriage feels less like a choice and more like the natural outcome of time that has passed." He further shared that while he has long expressed countless emotions through music, having someone by his side now gives those emotions deeper meaning. He added, "Just like quiet yet enduring music, I hope our time together flows on likewise."

How Did Piano Man Kim Sejeong Meet His Fiancé?

Piano Man revealed that he met his fiancée through a mutual acquaintance. Speaking about his decision to marry, he said, "The reason I decided to marry was not a special moment but rather the accumulation of time spent together, which naturally turned into conviction." He added that they share common hobbies and that he hopes to spend the rest of his life with her. "Rather than a major resolution, it was a choice to continue the time we have already spent together into the future," said Piano Man.

Oh my!! I thought it’s the actress sejeong!! — ROSEY 🥀 (@ssorsays) April 10, 2026

I thought it was Kim Sejeong Gugudan😭 — kira. (@herokyller) April 10, 2026

Piano Man (Kim Se-jeong) is more known within the indie and production circuit than for mainstream chart-topping hits, so he doesn’t have widely viral “name-recognition” songs like K-pop idols. However, he has built his reputation through behind-the-scenes work, collaborations, and emotional ballad releases.