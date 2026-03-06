Is Barkha Bisht Aka Noina Quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Actress' Post With Co-Stars Sparks Buzz

Barkha Bisht In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Photo Via JioHotstar

Actress Barkha Bisht, currently seen as Noina in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (season 2), plays a negative character in the show. The current track shows Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) exposing Noina after she lied about getting physically intimate with him, which caused a rift in Mihir and Tulsi's marriage and eventually led to their divorce. In the March 5 Holi episode, Mihir played footage in front of his family that exposed Noina, revealing that nothing had actually happened between them, while Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, watched the moment unfold over a video call.

Barkha Bisht Quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

Amid this, reports suggest that since the track of Mihir exposing Noina has now concluded, Barkha might be quitting the show. Adding fuel to the speculation, the actress recently shared a post with her Kyunki female co-stars, Ritu Chaudhry Seth (Shobha), Tanisha Mehta (Vrinda), Shagun Sharma (Pari), Lucky Mehta (Suchitra), and Aditi Sanwal (Mitali), which further sparked rumours that she may be hinting at her exit.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Barkha wrote, "Parivaar… Thank you for all the love to our show… Blessed!!"

The post quickly grabbed fans' attention, with many taking to the comments section to ask if the actress was bidding goodbye to the show. Some viewers even speculated that the heartfelt caption and group photos with her co-stars could hint at a wrap-up for her character’s journey in the storyline.

Netizens React

Navein Prakash, who plays Dev Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, commented, "Will miss you, my favourite Noina Aunty," seemingly confirming that she is leaving the show.

A user commented, "Hated Noina to the T, but loved your acting and costumes." Another wrote, "Will miss Noina & her beautiful saris. You were great as Noina. We will miss you." A third comment read, "Dear Barkha ji, the way you played this negative character was absolutely brilliant. Your last screen moment was truly powerful and emotional. It showed how incredible you are as an actress. You will definitely be missed on screen. Love and respect."

However, an official confirmation is awaited.