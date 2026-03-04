Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 4: Tulsi & Mihir's Holi Moment Reignites Memories Of Their Past

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 4 | Photo Via: JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 4

The Viranis begin their Holi celebrations at Shantiniketan, with Noina being present. Soon after seeing her, Angad fumes in anger, and Shobha questions his anger. In response, he asks if they are not aware of the video footage, which Shobha and Pari deny. Angad finally reveals the truth about Mihir’s innocence, leaving everyone shocked and angry. Angad says Mihir has planned to expose Noina; thus, they must all act casual and unaware of the truth.

At the Holika Dahan, Noina stands aside. Mihir asks her to perform the ritual, saying it is their last ritual together. She gets shocked and questions what he means by 'last.' Mihir smartly explains that he meant it is their last ritual as next Holi they will be married, and this is her last ritual as a single woman since they will get married soon.

However, Angad, Pari, Shobha, and Vrinda, who are listening from afar, are shocked by Mihir’s statement. Later, they confront Mihir, questioning his behaviour and how he is acting normal. Mihir says that he has planned it all and assures them that this is Noina’s last Holi in Shantiniketan.

At the chawl, Munni and Tulsi make gujiya. Later, Munni says she feels bad about Tulsi not going back to Shantiniketan since she considers Tulsi and Mihir her parents. But when she thinks about it from a woman’s perspective, she understands Tulsi and feels her decision is right. Tulsi says she is aware that her decision may have upset some people, while some may not have understood it at all.

Tulsi asks Munni where her fiancé Rahul is, but Munni lies. Tulsi then notices Munni’s engagement ring is missing and questions her. Munni responds that she ended their engagement because Rahul did not trust her, and she did not want to marry someone who does not trust her.

Later, Noina is confused after noticing a big screen in the hall of Shantiniketan. Mihir says there is a huge surprise for her since it is her last Holi. Meanwhile, at the chawl, colour is suddenly thrown at Tulsi, leaving her angry. She notices that Mihir threw the colour at her, but it was not Mihir; someone else had thrown it.

Tulsi asks Mihir why he is there. He says he came to play Holi with her because the colour symbolises their first meeting, and he thought of playing Holi with her six years later. Tulsi says that the colour also symbolises her past, and she does not wish to go back to it.

Accidentally, Mihir applies colour on Tulsi's head where she has sindoor. Upon seeing it, Mihir says God’s act is unique and that God has repeated the past, saying that despite their divorce, he has filled her maang with colour.