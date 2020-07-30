Irrfan Khan's son Babil: I am not my religion, I am a human being

Mumbai: Babil Khan, elder son of late actor actor Irrfan Khan, has opened up on the issue of religious discrimination prevailing in India.

Taking to Instagram stories, Babil has shared a few posts in which he spoke about why he is afraid and how he does not want to be judged by his religion.

"Can't even post anything about how I feel about the people in power without my whole f**king team telling me that it might end my career. I am scared, I am afraid. I don't want to be. I don't want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of India," he wrote.

"Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I'll just celebrate Eid when it's not Eid on Saturday," Babil added.

Babil also shared that he might receive hateful comments like "anti-national" or "go to Pakistan" after his post.

"Waiting for the 'toh Pakistan Ja na phir you anti-nationalist' comments like.... First of all, I love India, and I'm telling you this because I do my education in London and every time I go, I can't wait to come back and take rickshaw rides with my hernias, have panipuri at Aksa beach, travel anywhere; in the forests, the crowds... I love India. Don't you dare, call me an anti-nationalist, I promise you, I'm a boxer, I will break your nose," he wrote.