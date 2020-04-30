‘Irrfan Khan never made his problem anyone else’s’, says Homi Adajania

The last film Irrfan Khan shot for was Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania. The actor was already diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Cancer and was in London for treatment when he shot for the film.

Speaking about his experience of working with the talented actor and their equation, Homi Adajania, the director of the film says, "Irrfan and I shared a brutally honest relationship and often laughed at how seriously people seem to take life. We would be self-deprecating and sensitive at the same time. Towards the end of our shoot, he seemed to be watching the ‘Circus of Life' from the outside. He wasn’t interested in jumping into the thick of it anymore. I asked him why he had wanted to shoot considering he was undergoing his treatment. His retort was a simple, “Ch@#th? I’m not dead na… Toh let me live doing what I love”.

And this is exactly what he did. Ironically, the crew looked to him for strength rather than the other way around. You see, Irrfan never made his problem anyone else’s. I always knew he was a superb actor, but more importantly I got a chance to cross paths with an incredible human being.”