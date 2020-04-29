Irrfan Khan's death: Raveena Tandon recalls Bollywood's most versatile actor mimicking Michael Jackson

The passing away actor par excellence Irrfan Khan came as a shock to the whole film industry. From actors to politicians, the tributes started pouring in as soon as the news of the actor’s death came out. As his colleagues expressed sorrow at Khan’s untimely death, FPJ spoke to Raveena Tandon, who had worked with the actor in ‘Aan’.
Recalling her time during an ad shoot with Khan, Tandon said she got to see a completely different side of the actor. “Besides his serious roles one of the most amazing memories that I have of him is from an ad we shot together for a cold drink brand. In the ad he was supposed to dance like Michael Jackson. We all knew a serious side of him, but to see his flipside, mimicking Michael Jackson and dancing…it was really funny and we were in splits the whole day. During the reading of the script also, he would give a straight face to a witty one liner, which would get everyone rolling with laughter. Him trying to dance like Michael Jackson would be etched in my mind forever,” Tandon said.
Not just this, but it seems Khan was also interested in learning Tandon’s hit number ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast…’ “During the shoot I remember he would constantly say ‘come on teach me some more steps’ or ‘teach me tu cheez badi hai mast mast step’ and would be all over the place with it,” Tandon added.
Meanwhile, the last rites of actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai at 3 pm today (Wednesday).
"He was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced," read a statement from the actor's representative.
Due to the lockdown, only a few people including his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayan, and some close relatives and friends were present at the funeral.
"We pray for his peace and we hope he is in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the statement further read.
