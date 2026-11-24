Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Receives 74 Lashes Over 2024 YouTube Concert Without Hijab | Instagram

Prominent Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her band and production team have reportedly been flogged 74 times each by Iranian authorities for performing without the mandatory hijab, according to their lawyers.

Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Receives 74 Lashes Over 2024 YouTube Concert Without Hijab

Ahmadi had appeared in a black sleeveless dress during a concert livestreamed on YouTube in December 2024. The performance, which featured male musicians, sparked controversy under Iran's strict laws requiring women to wear headscarves and modest clothing in public. Iranian regulations also prohibit women from performing publicly under certain circumstances.

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Court Conviction And Rejected Appeal

According to a member of the defense team who spoke to the BBC, Ahmadi, three musicians and a concert producer each received 74 lashes in the city of Qom. In addition to the physical punishment, all five were reportedly banned from audiovisual and artistic activities and prohibited from leaving Iran for two years.

Those punished include Ahmadi, concert organiser Mohsen Lashkari, and musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amir-Ali Pirnia. The sentences were carried out at the Sentence Enforcement Unit of the Qom Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier, in June, a criminal court in Qom had convicted Ahmadi and eight others of "offending public decency" through the publication of what authorities described as "obscene and indecent material". The defendants denied the allegations. In September, their lawyer confirmed that an appeals court had rejected their appeal and upheld the sentences.

Legal Efforts To Prevent Punishment

On Monday, one of the defence lawyers confirmed that Ahmadi and her four male co-defendants had been flogged at the third branch of the Criminal Sentence Enforcement Office in Qom.

"We did everything in our power to have the verdict overturned, or at least to secure a reduction in the sentence or a suspension, but it didn't work out," the lawyer said.

He added that the legal team had also attempted to postpone the punishment, but authorities insisted on carrying out the sentence immediately.

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