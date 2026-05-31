IPL 2026 Final: Kailash Kher Might Perform; Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde To Attend RCB vs GT Match In Ahmedabad

The stage is set for the IPL 2026 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in what promises to be a thrilling title clash. While cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the high-voltage encounter, excitement is also building around the possibility of a star-studded ceremony at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of the grand finale, leading to speculation about special performances and appearances during the event.

Among the names generating the most buzz is singer Kailash Kher. Speculation about his participation gained momentum after videos of him surfaced online. In one clip, the singer was seen arriving at Ahmedabad Airport and interacting with people. Another video from Narendra Modi Stadium reportedly showed junior artists rehearsing to one of his popular tracks.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Kailash Kher or the event organisers, the viral videos have convinced many fans that he could be part of the IPL 2026 closing ceremony. The organisers have also not revealed details about the entertainment lineup, adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde were also recently spotted arriving in Ahmedabad. Videos of the stars at the airport have gone viral on social media.

Varun was seen interacting with fans and even dancing with them. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai along with the film's team. Their presence in the city has sparked rumours that they could either perform on stage or participate in promotional activities linked to the IPL final.

The cricketing stakes are equally high. Both RCB and GT have the chance to lift their second IPL trophy, making the contest one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

With a blockbuster final on the cards and the possibility of Bollywood glamour lighting up the evening, fans are expecting an unforgettable spectacle at Narendra Modi Stadium.