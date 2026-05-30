'Sir Ye Kis Line Mein Aagaye Aap?': Irfan Pathan Dances With Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde On Chunnari Chunnari & Wow; Netizens React - Watch

Irfan Pathan Dances With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Actors | Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. They were recently seen on Good Times Hangout, and former cricketer Irfan Pathan, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen dancing to Chunnari Chunnari and Wow.

He captioned the video as, "Wishing the team of #haijawanitohishqhonahai all the best (sic)." In the video, he initially dances with Pooja and Mrunal on Chunnari Chunnari, and later, Irfan is seen trying to perfect the Wow song hookstep with Varun. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Irfan Pathan's Dance Video

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Irfan's video. A netizen commented, "When is your Bollywood debut? @irfanpathan_official Sabko bowled kar doge aap (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "Sir Ye kis line me a gaye aap (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "Irfan sir is not less than any hero (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, it was preponed to May 22, 2026, to avoid the clash with Toxic. However, after Toxic got postponed, the David Dhawan directorial was once again shifted to its original date. So, it will now hit the big screens on June 5, 2026.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai controversy

There's a legal dispute going on between Vashu Bhagnani (Pooja Entertainment) and Tips over the digital video and visual rights of the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Bhagnani claims that the makers of HJTIHH recreated and promoted these songs without his lawful permission.

Reportedly, Bhagnani has filed a Rs. 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries (Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani) and director David Dhawan.