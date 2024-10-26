IPC Review: Rajesh Chavan’s Direction Delivers A Gritty Dive Into Rural Justice And Legal Intrigue |

Title: IPC

Director: Rajesh Chavan

Cast: Kishor Kadam, Devika Daftardar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Suresh Vishwakarma, Abheney Saawaant

Where: Streaming on Ultra Jhakaas

Rating: 2.5 Stars

This crime series opens with a shocking act of violence amid the vibrant Shimga festivities in the coastal village of Jaigad, Maharashtra. As the villagers find the brutally assaulted Sai Palav—a promising twenty-year-old—unconscious, the serene veneer of this coastal hamlet shatters. What follows is a suspenseful, albeit uneven, journey into the workings of rural law enforcement, the intricacies of legal manoeuvring, and the resilient push for justice in a world where truth often feels elusive.

Initially, the series takes its time in setting the story, the pace feels wobbly until around episode four, where suspense starts to build, albeit at a leisurely pace. By the fifth episode, however, the narrative gains momentum, plunging viewers into intense courtroom drama, which does the heavy lifting in bringing the story to life.

The legal face-off between Public Prosecutor Shivani Joshi, portrayed with quiet intensity by Devika Daftardar, and the smooth-talking defence lawyer Vikram Sardesai, brought to life by the ever-convincing Kishor Kadam, serves as the show’s heartbeat. Kadam’s cynical retort—“We have to prove that the truth is actually false”—powerfully underscores the series' bleak view on legal manoeuvring and the skewed loyalties of those defending the indefensible.

Suresh Vishwakarma as the blundering Inspector Shivajirao Lokande, and Rajendra Shisatkar’s tenacious ACP Shrikant Patil, effectively capture the contrasts within rural law enforcement. While Lokande fumbles, leading to his quick replacement, Patil’s determination is portrayed with stoic vigour, adding a welcome layer to this rural setting, which tends to be otherwise overlooked in crime series.

Abheney Saawaant delivers a measured performance as celebrity actor Aditya Rajwade. However, the character falls short, lacking the depth and charisma needed to fully capture the character’s complex blend of charm and arrogance. As a result, his role is somewhat flat amidst the unfolding drama.

Visually, the series offers a mixed bag: set against the rich cultural backdrop of the Konkan region, with Shimga’s lively and colourful celebrations bookending the story, the production quality remains moderate at best. Yet, the series compensates with a raw atmosphere, especially when capturing the village's mood and the sheer bleakness that shadows Sai Palav and her family. Komal Bodke’s portrayal of Sai is both endearing and heart-wrenching, her innocence underscoring the tragedy at the centre of the story.

Nilesh Naik and Vijaya Mahajan deliver understated yet moving performances as Sai's grief-stricken parents, capturing the heartbreak and helplessness of their situation with subtlety and depth. Their over-the-top portrayal adds a grounded emotional layer to the narrative. The other co-actors, each bringing sincerity to their roles, collectively enhance the realism and poignancy of the story.

Overall, inspired by true events, this series effectively highlights the urgent issue of rampant sexual violence against women, though its title—taken from the Indian Penal Code—feels dry and uninspired. Despite this, the series sheds light on the often-tangled journey to justice, with a narrative that, though initially slow, eventually finds its footing in courtroom battles and a showdown of wills.