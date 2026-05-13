'Instead Of Mocking & Trolling, We Should...': Aly Goni Comes Out In Support Of Alia Bhatt As Actress Faces Backlash Over VIRAL Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Clip

Aly Goni Comes Out In Support Of Alia Bhatt |

Television actor Aly Goni has spoken out against trolls, extending his support to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt after she faced online backlash following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Aly shared a reel on his Instagram story where Alia not being clicked by the photographer at Cannes red carpet is called an "embarrassment." Defending the actress, he praised her for representing India on the international stage and lauded her achievements.

Laughter Chefs 3 star Aly Goni wrote, "It's sad when out own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage." Praising Alia Bhatt, Aly highlighted how the actress has reached a position many aspire to, representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Calling out trolls, Aly added, "Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally (sic)." He further concluded, "We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we tru to demean them."

Aly Goni backs Alia Bhatt amid backlashes |

A viral video from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 shows Alia Bhatt posing on the red carpet, waving and blowing kisses while no photographers appeared to capture her. Since the photographers were focused on other actors and actresses, a user called the moment "This is so embarrassing." Another labeled it "International humiliation."

International beijjati 😖 — Aditya (@Dronewarfare_) May 13, 2026

This is so embarrassing — Greecey (@Warlock_Greecey) May 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the actress has also faced criticism for her comments on “male-centric” films at Cannes. Questioning trends in Indian cinema, Alia said, "I only wonder if we are catering just to the men then waht happens to the women?" Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she praised female-led Hollywood films, including Barbie, Wuthering Heights, and Devil Wears Prada 2. She also suggested that, unlike Hollywood, Bollywood filmmakers often target a largely male audience, saying, "I’m not saying we alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anybody? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can’t we make movies that are gender agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage?"

she makes a valid point but unfortunately she’s also the loudest when it comes to supporting her husband’s work who also caters to the toxic male audience with his projects that normalize violence (especially towards women) so her words really just comes off as performative. — nora ⭑ (@rvgsdelight) May 12, 2026

As her remarks went viral, some social media users criticized her, referencing her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, which faced backlash for its portrayal of violence against women. A user wrote on X, "she makes a valid point but unfortunately she’s also the loudest when it comes to supporting her husband’s work who also caters to the toxic male audience with his projects that normalize violence (especially towards women) so her words really just comes off as performative (sic)."