Cannes 2026: Dubai-Based Indian Star Farhana Bodi Dazzles In 15kg Aquamarine-Jewelled Gown, Poses With Alia Bhatt

By: Aanchal C | May 13, 2026
Indian-origin, Dubai-based actress and content creator Farhana Bodi returned to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a head-to-toe jewelled look
The internet personality graced the opening ceremony red carpet, and also posted with Alia Bhatt at the event
For the red carpet experience, Farhana donned a jaw-dropping custom gown, studed with intricate aquamarines
The ensemble, which reprorteldy weight 15kg, took over 8,000 hours to complete
It featured a dramatic, structured sleeves, a body-hugging silhouette and a mermaid-style hemline
Farhana accentuated her look with a diamond choker, dangling earrings, a sleek watch and a gigantic ring studded with aquamarine
She rounded off her Cannes glam with an effortless makeup and a sleek pushed-back hair bun
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